A professional boxer who was bullied as a child said "everything changed" when he met former footballer turned boxer Curtis Woodhouse.

Adrian King, 19, is being touted as a future heavyweight star but had even stopped going to school before being introduced to the ex-Premier League player.

Woodhouse started training King when he was 14 in their hometown of Beverley, East Yorkshire. At 6 ft 6in and 17 stone, his manager said he is bound to make his mark in the division.

King, who goes by the alias of 'The Next King', said the sport has transformed his confidence after struggling in his younger years.

"A Jamaican moving to Beverley, it took a lot for the other kids to kind of warm up to it," he said.

"Considering how big I was, if I was ever confronted with any issues, my mum never told me to do anything. Then it got worse and I stopped coming to school."

King said boxing has changed his life after struggling with confidence as a child. Credit: Adrian King

King said meeting Woodhouse was a pivotal moment in his life.

"Once I met Curtis everything changed," he said.

"Curtis used to say talking to me was painful, ever since then my confidence has gone up. Everything's gone up.

"That's the good thing about sport, maybe even boxing in general it can completely change people's lives for the better."

Curtis Woodhouse met King when he was 14. Credit: ITV News

Woodhouse said he has watched King's confidence "develop" into " the young man he is today."

He said: "To see him progress over these five years has been incredible.

"W hen I first met him there was no way on God's green earth that I thought he would be a professional boxer.

"I honestly believe Adrian one day will be the heavyweight champion of the world. He's a special, special talent. For someone who has got so little experience, the level of his ability is just through the roof."

Since his debut, King has won all three of his professional fights so far.

Ahead of a hometown battle later this month, King hopes it is just the start of bigger things.

He said: "It only goes up from here thats what I believe. Wherever I am in five years will be better than where I am now, for sure."

King will appear at Beverley Leisure Centre on 20 July.

