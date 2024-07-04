The polls have closed, the votes are being counted and verified and now the waiting begins.

The first results are expected to be declared at around 11.30pm, but the vast majority of voters will have to wait until the early hours of Friday to find out what has happened in their constituencies.

The exit poll has predicted a Labour landslide victory of 170 seats.

So where might we see the most significant results overnight in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the rest of the Calendar region?

We've picked seven seats where the results might hold significance beyond their own constituency borders - and give us powerful indications as to the national picture.

Ashfield (declaration expected 4.30am)

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson defected from the Conservatives to Reform UK earlier this year

The north Nottinghamshire constituency of Ashfield, with its ex-mining community, was a Labour stronghold until 2019 when Lee Anderson, a former Labour councillor, took the seat for the Conservatives.

Almost 70% of those who went to the polls at the 2016 EU referendum voted leave and it was Boris Johnson's promise to “get Brexit done” which helped to turn the tide in the Tories' favour.

Since winning the seat, Mr Anderson has changed political allegiance again.

Having been suspended by the Conservative Party for comments about London mayor Sadiq Khan, he switched to Reform UK, the re-branded Brexit Party, now run by Nigel Farage.

Labour will be hoping to wrestle back control here once again.

Boston and Skegness (declaration expected 4am)

Chairman of Reform UK Richard Tice and leader Nigel Farage Credit: PA

In the UK's most pro-Brexit town, the Conservatives won by a landslide at the last general election.

Voters in Boston were the most enthusiastic supporters of Brexit at the 2016 EU Referendum, with almost three quarters backing leave.

Three years later, the Conservative party recorded a huge electoral majority, when Matt Warman secured nearly 77% of the votes cast in Boston and Skegness.

Now, however, Nigel Farage's Reform UK party are aiming to disrupt the status quo.

Given its eurosceptic history, it was no major surprise that when Rishi Sunak called the general election, Reform chairman Richard Tice hastily declared his candidacy for Boston and Skegness.

With immigration among voters' chief concerns in this coastal constituency, Reform poses a very real threat to the Tories.

Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes (declaration expected 3am)

Lia Nici won Great Grimsby for the Conservatives in 2019.

Among the former Labour strongholds which formed part of the old "Red Wall", Great Grimsby was one of those seats which fell to the Conservatives on a wave of pro-Brexit sentiment in 2019.

Lia Nici won the seat with 54.9% of the vote and a margin of 7,331 votes over Labour, who had held the seat for 74 years.

Now, Labour want it back.

ITV Calendar political correspondent Charanpreet Khaira's 80-second guide to the election

Harrogate and Knaresborough (declaration expected 1.45am)

Represented by Conservative MP Andrew Jones since 2010, the relatively affluent North Yorkshire towns of Harrogate and Knaresborough have an older population which may traditionally have shown allegiance to the Conservatives.

The constituency was formed in the 1997 boundary changes, before which it was named Harrogate, historically a Tory safe seat.

However, the Lib Dems, who held the seat from 1997 to 2010, are targeting victory here once again.

Richmond and North Allerton (declaration expected 4am)

Rishi Sunak's own North Yorkshire seat would be the ultimate scalp for any other party, defeat for the Prime Minister the ultimate embarrassment.

The constituency has been held continuously by the Conservatives since 1910.

Formerly held by party leader William Hague, Richmond produced the largest numerical and percentage majority for a Conservative at the 2010 election, when Mr Hague won 62.8% of the vote.

Mr Sunak secured a majority of more than 27,000 votes in 2019.

Defeat for him in 2024 would be seismic.

Sheffield Hallam (declaration expected 5am)

Semi-rural Sheffield Hallam is the only constituency in South Yorkshire which has never been a Labour stronghold.

Apart from a brief period between 1916 and 1918, when it was taken by the Liberals, it was a Conservative seat from 1885 until 1997, when the Liberal Democrats won it.

This long period of Conservative dominance included all three elections under Margaret Thatcher's premiership, starkly contrasting with most seats in the county and the neighbouring county of Derbyshire.

In 2017 it returned a Labour MP for the first time, when Jared O'Mara won the seat from former Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg.

It remained a Labour seat at the last election. But it's another Lib Dem target in Yorkshire.

