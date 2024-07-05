Several flights are set to be delayed after Leeds Bradford Airport closed for emergency runway repairs on Friday afternoon.

Announcing the news on social media, the airport said it did not expect to re-open the runway until at least 7pm.

According to its website, 22 flights were set to take off before that time.

A spokesperson for Leeds Bradford Airport: " We apologise for any disruption and ask that passengers contact their airline for further travel advice. Please also see our website and social media for updates.

"This has not occurred due to an incident - it is a minor repair to the runway surface but needs to be carried out immediately."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...