A man has been charged with attempted murder after someone was stabbed with a needle.

The victim suffered serious injuries after the incident on Zetland Street in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, at around 2.30pm on Tuesday 2 July.

A 57-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and is due to appear in court on Friday.

Det Insp Louise Pegg, of Hambleton CID, said: "This was a very serious incident that has understandably concerned people in Northallerton and the surrounding communities. I am pleased that we have now been able to charge a suspect in this case and our investigation will continue.

“I would like to thank the local community for their initial response to this incident and their co-operation as we conducted enquiries immediately after.

“It’s important to stress that we are treating this as an isolated incident."