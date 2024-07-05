General Election 2024: Five key results in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire

On a morning full of change, the electoral make-up of constituencies across Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, North Derbyshire and North Nottinghamshire is now drastically different to how it looked following the 2019 election.

Across the 72 seats in the region, Labour have gained 24, the Conservatives have lost 28, the Liberal Democrats have picked up one and Reform UK now have two.

Here are five headline results from the around the region which tell the story of the day.

Boston and Skegness

Businessman Richard Tice, the chairman and former leader of Reform UK, won in Boston and Skegness - ousting incumbent Conservative MP Matt Warman - as one of four seats which the party now have across the country.

Mr Tice received 38.4% of the vote, with a majority over the Conservatives of 2,010 votes.

Reform UK is a eurosceptic party, with both Mr Tice and party leader Nigel Farage continually outspoken about their support of Brexit.

Richard Tice (centre left) with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage (centre right).

In the 2016 referendum on the UK's membership of the European Union, Boston and Skegness had the highest proportion of Leave voters - 74.9% - of any constituency in the country. The MP at the time however, Matt Warman, was a supporter of Remain.

As support for the Conservatives dropped significantly over the last couple of years, the seat was a key target for Reform UK in this election as they sought to take advantage of both the frustration of Conservative voters and the pro-Brexit stance of many across the constituency.

Dewsbury and Batley

A new seat in this election due to the constituency boundary changes, Dewsbury and Batley was formed from parts of the old Dewsbury and Batley and Spen seats, which were Conservative and Labour respectively following the 2019 vote.

Although Dewsbury changed hands a number of times over the years, Batley and Spen had been Labour since 1997, and the new constituency was widely expected to go to the party this time around.

However, due to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza strip, many in this seat - which has a high proportion of Muslims - have taken issue with Labour's stance on the issue, and with previous comments made by Sir Keir Starmer which were viewed as too supportive of Israel.

Now, despite Labour standing a pro-Gaza candidate in Heather Iqbal, voters have instead opted for Independent MP Iqbal Mohamed, who ran his campaign with a heavy emphasis on support for Palestine.

Mr Mohamed won the seat with a majority of 6,934 and 18.2% more of the vote share.

Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes

Another new seat due to boundary changes, this seat combined large parts of the previous Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes constituencies.

Great Grimsby had historically been a safe Labour seat since the end of the Second World War, until the 2019 election when it was taken by Lia Nici of the Conservatives - a strong supporter of Boris Johnson - making it symbolic of the so-called 'Red Wall' being knocked down over the issue of Brexit.

Cleethorpes had been represented by both a Conservative (2010-2024) and a Labour (1997-2010) MP in the past, so combining it with Great Grimsby made this seat a key one to watch.

Melanie Onn, Great Grimsby's MP prior to Ms Nici, won her seat back with a majority of 4,803.

Also notable was the performance of Reform UK - the party moved into second place in the constituency, with over 2,000 more votes than Lia Nici and the Conservative party.

Melanie Onn (left) will be taking over again from Lia Nici in Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes.

Harrogate and Knaresborough

The Liberal Democrats have made huge gains across the country, achieving their highest number of seats since one of their predecessor parties - the Liberal party - was in government in 1923.

One of those seats was Harrogate and Knaresborough. The seat had been held by a Liberal Democrat from its creation in 1997, but moved to Conservative control - which the former constituency of Harrogate had always been since 1950 - in the election of 2010, since when it has been represented by Andrew Jones.

Now, Tom Gordon has won it back for the Liberal Democrats with a majority of 8,238.

The result is indicative of the party's success across the country in this election, targeting rural towns and cities with a wealthier population than inner-city urban areas which are typical Labour heartlands.

Richmond and Northallerton

The outgoing Prime Minister's constituency.

Based on polling data before the election, there were predictions that Rishi Sunak may become the first serving Prime Minister in history to lose their seat.

Those predictions proved to be significantly wide of the mark. Mr Sunak comfortably retained his seat - previously called Richmond before the boundary changes - with a large majority over Labour of 12,185.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conceded defeat Credit: Darren Staples/PA

Any joy at doing so has been completely suppressed by the national outcome though.

As the Conservative party leader, Mr Sunak was ultimately responsible for the campaign and the Conservatives' performance in the election. With a net loss of 250 seats compared to the notional results of 2019 (adjusted for boundary changes), he has overseen the party's worst ever performance at a general election in its 190 year history.

He will be handing over the reins to Sir Keir Starmer and the Labour party, and will stand down as party leader in the wake of the devastating result.

