Lee Anderson has become Reform UK’s first elected MP after winning the Nottinghamshire seat of Ashfield.

Mr Anderson defected to Reform earlier this year after being sacked as the Conservative Party's deputy chairman.

He had come in for fierce criticism over comments he made about London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Following his election, former miner and Labour councillor Mr Anderson said the people of Ashfield had "backed me again".

He added: "I said a few weeks back that there was going to be a reckoning on election night and Ashfield, which is the capital of common sense, brought that reckoning.

"This wonderful place which I call home is going to have a massive say in how this country is run in future. I want my country back and Ashfield can play a massive part in that."

The general election exit poll projected Reform, run by Nigel Farage, would win 13 seats.