The Northern Superchargers have named a Yorkshireman as their cricket captain ahead of The Hundred getting under way this summer.

Harry Brook has been handed his first senior captaincy. The 25-year-old has some experience in the role after leading his country at the 2018 Under-19 World Cup.

On being handed the position at the Leeds based Superchargers, Brook said: "It’s always special to play at Headingley and to represent the area, and to do that as captain in The Hundred this year will be extra special."

Working at Headingley under first-time head coach Andrew Flintoff, Brook said: "I can’t wait to work with Freddie and the rest of the group and hopefully it’ll be a year to remember.

" I really like the look of the squad we’ve formed, and I think there’s a lot to be excited about."

The Superchargers have England Test captain Ben Stokes in their ranks plus fellow World Cup winners Adil Rashid and Jason Roy, drafted in as a replacement for Brydon Carse, who is serving a ban for breaching betting rules.

Brook in action for England at the T20 World Cup in June. Credit: PA

The news comes off the back of Brook's appearance in the T20 World Cup semi-final last month, where he scored 25 runs in defeat to India.

The Yorkshireman has also been touted as a future England skipper and been mentioned as a successor to white-ball skipper Jos Buttler, whose position is uncertain after the modest World Cup campaign.

England commitments for the third Test against West Indies mean Brook is likely to miss at least the first two Superchargers fixtures – against Trent Rockets and Southern Brave on July 26 and 30 respectively.

Brook, the only male centurion in last year’s edition and third in the run-scoring charts is set to play his first game in his new role for the clash against Oval Invincibles on August 2.

