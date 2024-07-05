Play Brightcove video

Rishi Sunak conceded defeat after winning his own seat

Rishi Sunak said "sorry" to Conservative candidates and campaigners as he came to terms with a general election hammering.

The Prime Minister said it had been a "difficult night" after winning his own North Yorkshire seat of Richmond and Northallerton in the face of a Labour landslide.

Labour reached the 326 seats required to officially form a government at 4.50am, with projections suggesting they would claim more than 410 in total.

An Ipsos UK poll suggested the swing in Labour's favour will be close to the all-time record of 12.1% at the first post-war General Election in 1945.

Conceding defeat to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, Mr Sunak said: “On this difficult night, I’d like to express my gratitude to the people of the Richmond and Northallerton constituency for your continued support.”

He added: “The Labour Party has won this General Election, and I’ve called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory. Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country’s stability and future.

“The British people have delivered a sobering verdict tonight, there is much to learn… and I take responsibility for the loss. To the many good, hard-working Conservative candidates who lost tonight, despite their tireless efforts, their local records and delivery, and their dedication to their communities. I am sorry.”

Sir Keir said people around the country had declared they were “ready for change”.

"Change begins now," he said in his first speech after the result was official announced.

He said the UK was waking up this morning to “the sunlight of hope”, which was “shining once again on a country with the opportunity after 14 years to get its future back”.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…