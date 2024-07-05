Play Brightcove video

Video report by Michael Billington.

A decade on from the Tour de France first coming to Yorkshire, the race is being hailed as leaving a lasting "legacy" in the county.

On 5 July 2014, history was made when millions of spectators and the biggest names in cycling descended on Yorkshire for the sport's most famous race.

The 'Grand Départ' - the beginning of the 21 stage race - was held across West, North and South Yorkshire. First, a flat stage from Leeds to Harrogate, through towns including Ilkley, Skipton and Ripon. This was followed by a medium mountain stage from York to Sheffield, through Knaresborough, Hebden Bridge and Huddersfield.

South Yorkshire cycling brothers Russ and Dean Downing said the 2014 event has had long term benefits for the county and the sport.

Former Team Sky rider Russ Downing said: "It put a massive stake in the ground for Yorkshire. Yorkshire is a very proud nation aren't we?"

His brother and former British professional Dean Downing said: "It's absolutely been a massive boost to Yorkshire in general for cycling.

"We continue to see that as well. There's more professional bike riders in this years Tour de France from Britain than there's ever been. I think that's a legacy in its own right."

Spectators gathering on Grinton Moor, 2014 Credit: PA

The race attracted huge crowds with 2.3 million spectators watching roadside while a global audience watched the televised broadcast.

A report published in 2014 revealed that the two-day Grand Départ in Yorkshire generated £102m for the region's economy.

Businesses near the route said they still see some of those benefits today.

John Rudden, owner of Grassington House, said it was one of the best trading days he has witnessed.

"I think it put Yorkshire back on the map which was forgotten for many years," he said.

"[It's] beautiful country and an amazing cycling destination for many people throughout the world. We just see a lot more cyclists on the roads around here in particular."

The owner of Grassington eBikes, Paul Kent, said tourists are still coming to the region after watching the race on TV.

"It came over on TV fantastically, the scenery was incredible," he said.

"It just brought it to life.

"We get a lot of people that comment about the Tour De France. People came especially the year after the Tour De France. It still does go on. We get people from Belgium, Holland coming here cos they did see it on the TV."

