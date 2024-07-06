Worried police have stepped up the search for a woman who has been missing for over three weeks, with new pictures they hope will help track her down.

South Yorkshire Police have issued two pictures which they say show the clothes officers believe Barnsley woman Claire is wearing, as they continue to look for her.

The force said in a statement that the picture shows clothing that they believe Claire is wearing. They include grey trousers, a grey or mint green jumper and a long black gilet style jacket.

They also believe Claire may be walking around with her hood up.

They added: “Claire, age 44, is described as a white woman, 5ft 4ins tall, with long dark brown hair which is shaved at the sides.

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Claire’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may know where she is or might be staying to get in touch.

If you can help find her, call 101 and quote incident number 440 of 24 June 2024 when you get in touch.