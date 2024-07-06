Police are carrying out searches as they attempt to trace a man from Hull who has been reported missing in the Highlands.

Christopher Cudbertson is believed to have travelled to the Sutherland area, and his white Toyota Yaris, registration GU71 FTK, was last seen on the A9 travelling southbound at the Dornoch Bridge shortly before 4pm on Friday.

The 36-year-old is described as 6ft 1in tall with light brown hair and a ginger beard.

It’s not known what he was wearing when he disappeared.

Police Scotland said it is becoming “increasingly concerned” for Chris’s welfare and added that officers are urgently trying to trace him.

Inspector David Hall said: “We are concerned about Christopher and we would urge anyone who believes they have seen him or spoken to him to get in touch.

“We would also urge anyone who believes they may have seen his car to let us know as quickly as possible.

“We would urge anyone who was travelling on the A9 near the Dornoch Bridge around 4pm on Friday to review any dashcam footage and let us know if they believe they have seen his vehicle as any information may help us establish his movements.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3635 of July 5.”