Mourners applaud as the cortege passes on the way to Rob Burrow's funeral service

Hundreds of mourners line the street outside Featherstone Lions ground where Rob Burrow played junior rugby

Mourners have lined the streets to pay their respects to Leeds Rhinos and Great Britain legend Rob Burrow, as his funeral cortege made its way to Pontefract crematorium.

The rugby league hero died at the age of 41 last month after a four-and-a-half year battle with motor neurone disease.

Alongside his former teammate Kevin Sinfield, he raised millions for charities that help those living with the condition.