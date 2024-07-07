Police in Wakefield have launched a search for a pensioner who has gone missing.Eric Biglan, 76, who also has connections to London was reported missing in Wakefield.

West Yorkshire Police describe him as a white male, with a height of five feet and two inches. He also has a short grey beard with sideburns and short grey hair.In addition, he was seen wearing black jeans, a black zip-up jacket and has a black "man bag". He also speaks with a Scottish accent.The police said: "Missing from Wakefield but has connections to London. White male 5ft 2. short grey beard with sideburns, short grey hair. Black jeans, black zip up jacket and black "man bag". Speaks with a Scottish accent."If you have information, you can call the police on 101, quoting log number 24, of July 6, 2024.