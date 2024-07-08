Play Brightcove video

Report by Sarah Clark

A group of schoolchildren in Hull have become the first to enjoy an outdoor swimming lesson in the city for more than 30 years.

Twenty-eight pupils from St Thomas More Catholic School took part in the session to celebrate the reopening of the Albert Avenue Pools, including the heated outdoor lido.

The pools underwent an 18-month refurbishment, including the construction of the lido as well as a new gym and fitness studio.

S chool teacher Lily Farlow said: "It's brilliant. We've not had an opportunity like this before. We do swimming lessons with school, but when we found out about this prize, the kids were really excited and they've not stopped smiling.

"Some children don't get to go swimming with families or go on holiday where there's a pool so it's really amazing opportunity for those that don't get to swim as much as the others."

The school won the lesson in a competition in which they created water safety-related artwork on the side of rubber ducks.

The pool is the only heated pool of its kind in the region and the council hopes it will prove popular.

Cllr Robert Pritchard from Hull City Council said: "We're quite a way from the sea and actually getting outside and swimming in the fresh air is a different experience from swimming in a swimming pool.

"I think it is important as it is with all our sporting facilities. As an administration trying to develop those right across the city so people have the opportunity to get involved in sport activities and to live healthy lifestyles."

Cheshire Police released 'trophy footage' of the groups races, and footage of the devastating scene left by the crash in September 2020.