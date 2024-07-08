A driver has been criticised online for not moving their car from a car park before it played host to a summer fair.

The white Mercedes was pictured surrounded by road barriers, while stalls and attractions were set up around it for Cottingham Day, in East Yorkshire.

The annual event sees market stalls, craft stalls, food and drink units, a fairground and a dog show in Grandad’s Park.

Organisers of Sunday's fair had published a plea on Facebook asking the driver to move the vehicle.

A post on Cottingham Day's Facebook page just after 5am read: "Can the owner of this car please move it ASAP. It will shortly be surrounded by stalls and attractions, and will not be able to move until 8.30pm…"

Later people criticised the driver on Facebook after a photo of the car was posted on a group complaining about parking in Hull.

Some people said the car should have been clamped or towed but others defended the driver.

Mikey Moore commented: "Oh my!! You all need to get a grip, it's a car parked perfectly in a carpark who knows why it wasn't moved for one day! Has it caused anyone any harm?"

Organisers thanked everyone who attended this year's event, saying "a great day was had by all."

