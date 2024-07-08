Four teenagers have been arrested after a gang armed with machetes and a gun was seen chasing another youth into a shop.

Police were called to Foundry Approach, in Gipton, Leeds, on Sunday afternoon after a male was seen being pursued into a convenience store in Coldcotes Circus.

Officers searched the area and arrested four males, aged 15, 16, 17 and 18, in Brown Hill Terrace, Harehills, on suspicion of affray and possessing offensive weapons.

Three machetes were seized, along with a blank-firing gun modified to fire live ammunition.

The males were further arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

No-one was injured during the incident. Police said they had spoken to the victim.

A police cordon remained in place around Coldcotes Circus on Monday.

