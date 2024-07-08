The mother of a motorcyclist who was killed when he crashed into a petrol pump has warned: " This can happen to anyone."

Daniel Scott, 21, died at the scene of the the crash at the BP garage in Colsterworth, Lincolnshire on 24 June.

It happened after he left the main A1 and drove down the slip road towards the garage.

In a statement, his mother Amanda Scott made a direct appeal to other road users.

She said: " This can happen to anyone, so be safe, think before you act and be vigilant. While I know my words won’t stop more tragic road deaths from happening, I hope they will make people think as they take to the road. Anything can happen."

Mr Scott, who was from Durham, was a deep-sea diver and train enthusiast, who skydived out of planes in his spare time.

Ms Scott described him as a "sensible, caring and loving young man with his whole life ahead of him".

She said: "He was often quiet, particularly around those he didn’t know – but this hid an explosive personality and an insatiable passion for life.

"Some might say he was a little unusual, but he was such a happy person – from a young age he always had a smile on his face and was loved by those who got to know him. And he was a sensible young man too."

In the statement she describes the moment she was told about Daniel's death, saying her "heart stopped."

She said: "When they told me I felt as though my whole world was crumbling around me. I screamed. It’s indescribable. I never thought I would lose my child so young, leaving behind a young brother and sister. He was a rock to them and will be sorely missed by all of us. His death has hit our family so hard."

The A1 was closed at Colsterworth for the rest of the day following the crash.

Lincolnshire Police appealed for witnesses to what happened or anyone who had dashcam footage of the crash.

