Singer Mel B is to receive an honorary doctorate in recognition of her work to campaign for domestic violence victims.

The former Spice Girls member, whose full name is Melanie Brown, will be given the award by Leeds Beckett University for her services to her home city.

It comes after she enrolled on a course in trauma-informed care at the university.

The 49-year-old said the award had been "life changing".

“I didn’t just want to accept an award," she said.

Mel B is studying trauma-informed care at the university. Credit: Leeds Beckett University

"I wanted to be accepted as a student at Leeds Beckett. Not only have I been awarded this degree, but I was also accepted as a student on the trauma-informed care course, which has been a huge step for me in so many ways.

“I am proud to feel part of this university in my home town, proud to have come here as Melanie Brown, proud to have worked alongside other students and received excellent guidance from the teaching staff.”

Born in Leeds, Mel B has sold more than 85 million records and became a global television and musical theatre star.

Mel B claims Stephen Belafonte subjected her to years of abuse. Credit: PA

But she says she was abused while married to producer Stephen Belafonte, claims he denies.

Following the release of her 2018 memoir Brutally Honest', Brown became an advocate for survivors of domestic abuse and was made a patron of Women’s Aid.

In 2022, she was given an MBE by for services to survivors of domestic abuse.

Prof Peter Slee, Leeds Beckett University's vice chancellor, said: "As a child of this city who reached the top of her industry and then used her platform to advocate for those who shared her hardships, Melanie is exactly the type of citizen we are here to champion."

Brown will receive her honorary doctorate during graduation week this month.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.