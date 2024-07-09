Construction workers who convert a former nightclub into flats next to a court building will not be allowed to listen to the radio while working.

Eight apartments in Grimsby town centre have been approved on Victoria Street West in the former Musika club and Secrets bar, but the unusual rule has been put in place after an objection from His Majesty’s Court and Tribunal Service (HMCTS).

HMCTS originally objected to the plans due to their proximity to Great Grimsby Combined Court Centre, which includes Grimsby Crown Court, and concerns over privacy of the public and court staff, and those attending the court confidentially being potentially seen.

It warned videos and images could be taken of people attending and uploaded instantly online, and it overlooked the secure parking area, meaning judges could also be overseen.

Following a site meeting however, the objection was withdrawn on condition that builders did not listen to the radio while working, to stop the reporting of court cases from being heard within the court.

The obscuring of windows overlooking the court and its car park was also requested, and later agreed to by the applicant.

A requirement was also placed for a construction management plan to address dust, noise and nuisance during conversion.

