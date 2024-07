Play Brightcove video

ITV Yorkshire's political programme Last Orders returns with political correspondent Charanpreet Khaira.

Joining Charanpreet on the panel are Conservative MP for Keighley Robbie Moore, Labour MP for Leeds North East Fabian Hamilton and Lib Dem peer Lord Newby of Rothwell.

They discuss Rishi Sunak's flagship smoking law, preparations for the local elections and the continuing impact of Storm Babet six months on.