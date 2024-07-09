A man accused of murdering a “Good Samaritan” who was run over as he helped a stranger during a wedding day disturbance has told a court he “felt like a monster” after finding out the victim had died.

Hassan Jhangur had armed himself with a knife when he turned up at a house in Sheffield where his sister, Amaani Jhangur, was celebrating her marriage to Hasan Khan.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the 24-year-old hit five people with his car, including his own mother and older sister, Nafeesa, during the incident in December.

Chris Marriott, 46, who was out for a walk, had stopped to help Nafeesa Jhangur as she lay on the ground following an argument. He was hit by Jhangur's car and died instantly.

Jurors have heard that Jhangur then got out of the car and attacked his new brother-in-law, Mr Khan, with the knife.

On Tuesday, Jhangur told his trial he “lost control” of the car as he took the corner into the street “too fast". He said he had no idea anyone was under the vehicle.

The trial has heard Amaani Jhangur had fallen out with her family about the wedding. They did not attend the ceremony, but her mother and sister later turned up at the Khans’ house and started throwing items on to the driveway.

An argument with the Khan family led to Nafeesa Jhangur falling to the ground, at which point Mr Marriott stopped to help. He was one of a group of people hit by Jhangur as he drove into the street "at some speed".

Prosecutors say Jhangur first hit Hasan Khan’s father, Riasat Khan, who was sent “cartwheeling” over the bonnet, before “driving right over” Mr Marriott and Nafeesa Jhangur.

He also collided with his mother, Ambreen Jhangur, and Alison Norris, a passing off-duty midwife.

Charity worker Chris Marriott (right), pictured with his wife Bryony.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Jhangur said the family had concerns about Hasan Khan “controlling” Amaani, and claimed he had been “abusive” about the other Jhangur sisters during a phone call leading up to the wedding.

Jhangur said that on the afternoon of the wedding he was woken up by members of his family “screaming and shouting” that “they’ve hit Nafeesa”.

“I panicked," he said. "I’m shocked, I’m concerned for my sister’s safety. I thought, ‘I’ll need to protect her’.”

Jhangur said he got dressed and picked up a knife to take to the scene, telling jurors he took the weapon because he thought there would be other male relatives of Mr Khan's there.

“I had a gut feeling that if males are involved I’m going to be outmanned,” he told the jury.

Asked if he intended to kill or cause serious harm to anybody, Jhangur replied: “Not at all.”

He said he lost control of the car, which “pulled to the right” as it turned into College Court in Burngreave, and only saw Riasat Khan “at the last second” before hitting him, not realising who he was at the time.

Jhangur said when he got out of the car he saw a woman in a blue jacket on the ground in front of the car, and his sister Nafeesa underneath the vehicle.

“I was panicked, I was screaming for help,” he said.

Police were called to College Court on 27 December last year.

He told the court he saw Hasan Khan with a metal baseball bat in his hand, “focusing on” his other sister, Humaria Jhangur, and punched him because he thought he was going to swing it at her.

Jhangur said he started “taking blows to the back of the head” and took the knife from his pocket, “swinging it” without knowing where it was hitting.

Asked if he knew he had hit Hasan Khan with the knife, Jhangur said: “Yeah, I was swinging my hands at him so I gathered that I must have hit him.”

The defendant said he was told at the scene that Ambreen had also been hit by the car, and when he was arrested for murder he believed he had killed his mother and sister.

“I had no idea anyone else was underneath the car,” he said.

“I was upset, I felt angry with myself, thinking ‘What have I just done?’”

“I felt like a monster, thinking ‘Why was I driving fast?’ I should have slowed down, I wish I had just parked around the corner.”

Asked how he felt when he found out about Mr Marriott’s death, Jhangur said: “I felt sympathy. Me driving dangerously has taken a life.

“I felt sympathy for him, his family, his friends, I thought ‘What if he’s got kids that have now got to grow up without a dad?’

“That one mistake I made has taken a life. I felt evil, I felt like a monster. I didn’t feel good because it’s not who I am.”

Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, denies the murder and manslaughter of Mr Marriott but the jury was told he has pleaded guilty to causing Mr Marriott’s death by dangerous driving.

He has also admitted causing serious injury to Ms Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan by dangerous driving.

Jhangur denies attempting to murder Hasan Khan and wounding him with intent.

He has pleaded not guilty to four charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Jhangur’s father, Mohammed Jhangur, 56, of Whiteways Road, denies perverting the course of justice. The charge relates to him allegedly concealing a knife.

The trial continues.

