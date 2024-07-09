Play Brightcove video

The victim agreed for the footage to be released to help police catch the attacker

Footage has been released of a "sickening" attack on a man as he waited for a taxi.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, was looking at his phone on Merrion Street, Leeds, when a robber snatched the device and punched him to the ground.

CCTV footage shows the attacker repeatedly punching the victim in the face after he collapsed.

He pulled the victim's watch from his wrist before leaving the scene with the phone and the man’s leather jacket.

The victim agreed for the footage to be released following the incident, which happened at about 4.30am on Sunday, 30 June.

Det Insp Vicky Vessey, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: "The CCTV footage from the incident in Merrion Street is truly appalling and shows very starkly the sickening level of violence used by the offender.

"We hope it will help to focus people’s minds, and we encourage anyone who recognises the suspect or who has any information that could assist the investigation to contact us immediately."

Police are looking for this man. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Police believe the same robber may be linked to other similar similar incidents in the city centre over recent days.

In the early hours of Sunday, 7 July, a 19-year-old man was knocked unconscious and left with a fractured eye socket and cheek bones, as well as a dislodged jaw that may require surgery, when he was attacked by a man in St Alban’s Place. His phone and wallet were stolen.

A short time later, a 47-year-old man was attacked and robbed in Regent Street by two men described as aged 18 to 20 and possibly Kurdish or Romanian.

In the early hours of Monday a 39-year-old man suffered facial injuries, including lost teeth, when he was punched to the ground from behind in Fish Street. His wallet, phone and keys were taken.

Det Insp Vessey added, said: "We are currently keeping an open mind as to whether all these incidents are linked but they do follow a similar pattern in terms of the circumstances where lone male victims have been targeted while on nights out."

