Police are appealing for witnesses after two swans were attacked at a reservoir.

South Yorkshire Police says they were called about an incident at Ulley Reservoir in Rotherham, where it was reported that a pair of mating swans were attacked between the evening of 14 June and the morning of 15 June.

It is believed that the male swan had been struck on the head with a blunt object and the female swan was shot with a catapult or air rifle.

The force said Swan Rescue had taken the swans and their seven cygnets for treatment.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

