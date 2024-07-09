Four teenagers have been charged with attempted murder after a boy was chased by a gang armed with machetes.

The victim was pursued into a convenience shop in the Gipton area of Leeds at about 3pm on Sunday, 7 July.

Police later seized three machetes and a blank-firing gun which had been adapted to fire live ammunition.

Kamahl Johnson, 18, of Grange Crescent, Chapeltown, and three males, aged 15, 16 and 17, who cannot be named due to their age, have been charged with attempted murder.

All four have also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and affray.

Johnson has been charged with possession of bleach as an offensive weapon.

The 15-year-old and 17-year-old have each been charged with possession of a knife.

All four were due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

