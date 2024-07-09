A pub has told punters "of course we're open" for England's Euro 2024 semi-final less than two weeks after its landlady was shot.

Bonita Page, who runs The Red Lion, in Wath upon Dearne, near Rotherham, said she had put her "big knickers on" after she suffered serious leg injuries in the incident.

Ms Page, 55, was shot outside the pub on High Street when a group of men turned up on 28 June.

In a post on Facebook, the pub said it was business as usual as England prepare to face Netherlands in Wednesday's semi-final.

It said: "Yes of course we're open Wednesday for England."

Ms Page, 55, wrote that "normal services" had resumed.

'Recovery starts here'

She added: "Bring your flags, banners, clappers. Come make some noise, support your country. Leave drama at the door."

She said there would be security on the door.

It is thought several men were in the area at the time of the shooting. The area outside the pub in High Street was cordoned off and evidence of a shooting was found at the scene.

In an earlier post Ms Page offered a "massive thank you to my family and friends and staff for being by my side continuously since the madness".

"Recovery starts here," she said.

She said she had needed "several hospital appointments each week" and it had been "a rough 10 days".

"But big knickers on and the amazing support from family and friends, we will be fine," she said.

England v Netherlands will be shown on ITV1. Coverage starts at 6.30pm on Wednesday 9 July.

