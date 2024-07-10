A man has been arrested over a series of violent street robberies in Leeds.

Police appealed for information after six similar incidents in the city centre.

They included four separate attacks between 30 June and 8 July when four men, aged 19, 39, 47 and 53, were robbed.

The victims had items including wallets and phones stolen.

West Yorkshire Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, 9 July.

