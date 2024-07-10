A taxi driver who was among the first people jailed following investigations into the Rotherham child grooming scandal has been locked up for another 13 years. Adam Ali, 43, was convicted as part of the National Crime Agency's Operation Stovewood, looking at historic allegations of child sexual abuse in the town. Ali, known as Razwan Razaq at the time of his offending, carried out his attacks between 2002 and 2004, using his car to drive vulnerable young girls to various locations where he assaulted them. He was convicted of three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving girls aged as young as 12 and 13 following a trial in May this year. His latest sentence comes little over a year after Ali was released from prison following an 11-year term for separate sexual offences.

He was arrested by the NCA just a month after his release after officers were notified that he intended to travel to Pakistan.

NCA senior investigator Stuart Cobb said: "I would once again like to pay tribute to the victims in this case, who showed immense courage in coming forward and telling their stories. "They went through experiences no child should ever have to." Operation Stovewood is the single biggest investigation of its kind, looking at allegations of abuse in Rotherham between 1997 and 2013.

More than 1,100 victims have been identified. Police have made more than 200 arrests and secured 34 convictions. More than 50 investigations remain ongoing.

Liz Fell, Specialist Prosecutor for the CPS, said: "Adam Ali purposefully targeted his victims with the view that he could exploit them for sex.

"Child sexual abuse is a traumatising crime, the devastating impact of which can last a lifetime."

