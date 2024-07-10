Fire crews have extinguished a fire which completely engulfed a minibus on Wednesday morning.

Two fire engines from Halifax were sent by West Yorkshire Fire Service to the incident on Saddleworth Road in West Vale, Elland, at 9.45am where they were faced with clouds of black smoke coming from the vehicle which was fully ablaze.

Pictures from the scene show the extent of the fire.

C rews extinguished the flames and left the scene just after 11am. There were no reports of any injuries.

