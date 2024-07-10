Homes were evacuated after a van crashed into a village's mains gas terminal, sparking an "explosion".

The incident happened after two vehicles were involved in a collision in Ingham, Lincolnshire, at around 10.20am on Wednesday.

People living near the scene were told to leave their homes as a precaution as a cordon of around 200m was set up.

Aisthorpe Village Hall was used as a temporary rest centre. Local Cath Marwood told the Lincolnshire Live website: “I heard a big bang like an explosion. I came out and there was thick black smoke it was really awful.“The next thing I knew we were told to get out. I first of all said no because of the dog. I went to stay with my daughter in law."

The rest centre was later closed and the cordon lifted.

The incident happened after the van collided with another car. Credit: MEN Media

Gas company Cadent said the van had hit one of its "governor stations" - a small kiosk which manages gas pressures in the local area.Network director Richard Samson said: “As a result of this collision, the governor immediately made it safe by cutting off the gas supply, which has affected Cadent customers in the Ingham area.“Engineers have made the area safe, but there now follows the process of recommissioning and repressurising the local network which will take some time.“Our customer service team are in the process of setting up a dedicated customer centre where residents will be able to access information and supplies.

"We will also be helping the most vulnerable customers to ensure that they are safe, and we will do all we can to support them until the gas supply is back on."

The company set up an information centre at the Inn on the Green pub.