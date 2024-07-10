Details have been released of an event to commemorate rugby league legend Rob Burrow.

The civic reception will feature speeches and videos paying tribute to the former Leeds Rhinos player, who died on 2 June aged 41 following a long battle with motor neurone disease (MND).

Among the 180 guests at Leeds Civic Hall will be members of Burrow's family.

S peakers will include former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Jamie Jones-Buchanan, MND Association chief executive Tanya Curry and Leeds City Council leader James Lewis.

Guests will also hear from the Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who is the president of the Rugby Football League.

The event comes in the week following Biurrow's funeral, which saw hundreds of people line the streets to pay their last respects.

Mourners lined the streets of Leeds to say a final goodbye to Rob Burrow. Credit: PA

When is the commemoration event?

It starts at 11am on Friday 12 July and is expected to last around an hour.

Guests will begin arriving from 10am.

Can you attend in person?

Only officially invited guests can attend the event in person.

Is there another way to follow the ceremony?

The reception will be livestreamed on the Leeds Rhinos YouTube channel.

