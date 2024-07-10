Commuters using a motorway in West Yorkshire have faced long delays after an accident involving two lorries caused lengthy delays.

Two lanes on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 have been closed alongside the slip road at junction 29 for Lofthouse.

Congestion is building to junction 28 for Tingley and beyond.

The incident is also causing traffic to build on the westbound carriageway.

Travel time through the stretch of motorway built to 50 minutes during the morning rush hour.