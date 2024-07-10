Play Brightcove video

Video report by Adam Fowler

Users of a charity for disabled people have been left "devastated" after thieves broke in through the roof.

Burglars wearing masks and gloves were caught on camera lowering themselves in to the premises of Barnsley Riding For The Disabled Association on Monday night.

They attacked the CCTV and caused thousands of pounds of damage before stealing £500 of equipment.

Catherine Mitchell, the centre manager, said those responsible "ought to be ashamed of themselves".

"They've just tried to make a quick buck, made some money out of a charity," she said.

"It's upset us all and I'm really annoyed about it. I just hope that the police will find them because it's upset a lot of our people that come here."

The charity provides riding sessions for people with autism and physical and learning disabilities.

Visitors to the centre described the break-in as "disgusting" and "heartbreaking"."I come here because I really love horses and I just like them so much that I ride them every day, if I can," user Esmae Maskill said.

"Who would do such a thing to us? This is a very good place for the town. I was so devastated and shocked and upset."

The charity has started a fundraising page to cover the cost of repairs.

"They've damaged two cameras and obviously this roof obviously needs some more work doing on it, so yes, it does start costing money," Ms Mitchell said.

"But people have been so kind. We had three roofers turned up yesterday and a guy just came, hardly spoke, put [the roof] on and said 'that's it, I've done it'."

The charity now hopes that by sharing this footage, the thieves can be found.

