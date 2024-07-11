A police and crime commissioner said he accepted his chief constable's retirement despite an investigation into alleged misconduct because it was cheaper than suspending him.

Humberside Police chief constable Paul Anderson’s retirement was announced on 25 June after less than a year in the post.

A day later, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner (OPCC) announced allegations of potential misconduct had been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and it had begun an independent investigation.

The IOPC investigation continues, regardless of Mr Anderson’s retirement.

On Thursday, Humberside’s Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison answered pre-submitted questions from the Humberside Police and Crime Panel - made up of councillors and independent members - and made a media statement on the topic afterwards.

In the statement, Mr Evison said there were two main reasons he had accepted Paul Anderson’s retirement.

Humberside PCC Jonathan Evison. Credit: Conservative Party

“It secured the most advantageous financial position for the force that could have been achieved when dealing with a situation of this nature, and it allowed for us to recruit a new permanent chief constable quickly.

“Recent events surrounding misconduct allegations against chief constables elsewhere show it is not uncommon to see suspensions lasting at least nine months before a conclusion is made," the statement said.

"Suspended officers are entitled to receive full pay during any period of suspension, regardless of the investigation’s conclusion.

“The short period of covering costs of a temporary chief constable during the notice period is far, far less than the costs of covering a suspension.”

He also reiterated that the first the OPCC knew of the allegations was on 12 June, and said he stood by the warm remarks he made on Mr Anderson’s retirement.

“I went on record to thank him for his 34 years of public service and his personal contributions to the success we have seen in the performance of Humberside Police.

"I stand by those comments. The force performed well under his leadership, and I have every confidence the force will continue to improve.”

During the Police and Crime Panel meeting, prepared answers were provided by Mr Evison to the panel, with copies given to the media along with his statement.

Asked whether any other senior officers were implicated in the allegations made against Mr Anderson, Mr Evison said he was "unable to comment further" due to the ongoing IOPC investigation.

One question asked why Mr Evison did not begin the misconduct process while Paul Anderson was in post.

“To members of the public, it appears suspect – he was allowed to retire without facing the question while still in the job," it added.

“The referral was made while Chief Constable Paul Anderson was still in post,” Mr Evison said.

During the meeting, the OPCC’s chief executive Rachel Cook gave an indicative timeline for the recruitment of the next chief constable.

She said the selection process will take place on 21 August, and that the OPCC was “hopeful” of confirming the new appointment by September “at the latest”.

