A decision to approve a new oilfield in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) has been quashed following a landmark Supreme Court judgment, lawyers have said.

Campaign group SOS Biscathorpe had brought a High Court claim against the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities over the decision to permit exploratory oil drilling and production at the site in Biscathorpe, Lincolnshire.

At a hearing in June, the group's barrister, Estelle Dehon KC, said that major development in AONBs is permitted only in "exceptional circumstances" and that the approval decision was unlawful.

On Thursday, law firm Leigh Day, which represents the campaigners, said that the government department - prior to the general election - had agreed to concede the case and reversed the approval.

The decision comes after a Supreme Court ruling last month where justices at the UK's highest court said that emissions created by burning fossil fuels should be considered when granting planning permission for new drilling sites.

Leigh Day solicitor Julia Eriksen, who represents the campaigners, said: "We are hugely pleased that this case has resulted in a positive outcome and are proud to represent a local community group in their continuing fight against fossil fuel development."

"This case illustrates the significant implications of the Supreme Court's landmark judgment on fossil fuel production in June, which ruled that planning inspectors must take into account the downstream emissions from burning fuel when considering fossil fuel applications," she said.

"We hope this success in Lincolnshire is a positive sign for similar cases still before the courts."

"We are delighted that 10 years of hard-work and campaigning have finally paid off," said Amanda Suddaby, a campaigner with SOS Biscathorpe.

"It was also encouraging to see that these very senior judges seemed to recognise and value the importance of public participation in addressing the enormous issue of climate crisis.

"Our hope now is that this paves the way to a full and proper understanding of the great harm that each and every new fossil fuel development represents."

