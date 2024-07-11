Play Brightcove video

Engineers have started restoring the gas supply to affected homes after a van crashed into a gas main terminal and caught fire.

The incident happened after the van was involved in a collision with another vehicle on Lincoln Road in Ingham, Lincolnshire, on Wednesday morning.

People living near the scene were told to leave their homes as a precaution as a cordon of around 200m was set up.

Residents were later allowed to return after gas company Cadent isolated the gas supply.

Cadent has now confirmed work is underway to replace the damaged "governor" unit, which regulates gas pressure in the area.

It said supplies should be restored on Thursday afternoon.

Engineers from Cadent are working to repair the damage and turn the gas supply back on. Credit: MEN Media

In a message to residents, a Cadent spokesperson said: "We can only do this if we can access your property, so we would ask you to try and ensure that you are in, or leave a key with a neighbour who can allow us to gain entry, so that we can get everyone back on gas as soon as possible," the statement said.

"We will continue to attempt to gain access to properties until further notice. All of our engineers will have ID, so we would encourage you to ask to see this so that you can be sure that it is a Cadent colleague."

The company said it was "vitally important" people did not attempt to reconnect the supply themselves.

The company provided a free breakfast for all affected customers outside the local pub, The Inn on the Green.

