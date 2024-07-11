Last Orders: General election, levelling up and quirks of the House of Commons

Play Brightcove video

ITV Yorkshire's political programme returns with host Charanpreet Khaira. She discusses the result of the general election, whether levelling up is over, and the quirks of the House of Commons.

Guests are Tom Gordon, the Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Melanie Onn, the Labour MP for Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes, Graham Stuart, the Conservative MP for Beverley and Holderness, and Richard Tice, the Reform UK MP for Boston and Skegness.

