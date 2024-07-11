Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jonathan Brown

The last surviving example of what was once the RAF's largest transport plane is being dismantled as part of a campaign to restore it to its former glory.

The 36-tonne Blackburn Beverley is being carefully taken apart at Fort Paull, in Hull, before it moves to Solway Aviation Museum at Carlisle Airport.

It follows a £70,000 funding effort to rescue the aircraft, nicknamed "Big Bev".

Museum chairman Dougie Kerr said: "This is a last gasp rescue mission for the Beverley, and once it is here it will form an important part of our collection of iconic British-made aircraft."

First brought into service in 1955, the Blackburn Beverley has a wingspan of 162ft, could carry up to 100 troops and was used to drop supplies in conflict zones, including the Middle East and Vietnam.

The Blackburn Beverley could carry 100 troops. Credit: PA

It was taken out of service in 1974 and had been stored at the former military museum at Fort Paull. It is the last of 49 ever built to survive.

The aircraft's future has been uncertain since the closure of the Fort Paull museum in 2020.

It was saved from the scrapheap by a private individual, before Solway Aviation Museum bought it at an auction.

Mr Kerr said: "People in the past have said 'this is a big job' and 'we don’t want to get our hands dirty' but we’re all volunteers. We can only give it a go.

"We’re open for as many people from Brough or this area to come across and have a look at it and celebrate with us. We’ve saved it."

The aircraft has been stripped to its parts over the last two months.

The main body is being split into nine separate pieces, which need to be hoisted over 17ft-wide walls. Lorries will drive parts of the plane to its new home over the coming week.

The work to reassemble and restore the Beverley will be carried out by a team of museum volunteers.

Fort Paull groundsman Nick Taylor said: "It’s incredibly important purely because it's been sat here for three or four years not doing much.

“It’s sad to see from our perspective but gives more space to utilise going forward."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.