A man is due to appear in court charged over a series of violent robberies in Leeds.

Marius Mihai, aged 19, of Savile Place, Chapeltown, has been charged with six counts of robbery following incidents between 27 May and 8 July.

West Yorkshire Police appealed for information after an incident in Merrion Street on 30 June in which a 53-year-old man was repeatedly punched.

Mihai has also been charged with fraud by false representation in relation to the use of a stolen bank card.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Thursday.

