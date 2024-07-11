A convicted sex offender has had his jail term extended after being found guilty of further sexual offences against young boys.

Duane Holland, 38, from Huddersfield, has been serving a 12-year sentence at HMP Armley since 2013 for sexual offences.

The former Boys’ Brigade leader was found guilty of 10 charges of indecent assault and one of attempted rape after targeting children over a 14-year period.

He admitted causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, attempting to facilitate a sexual offence, three charges of sexual activity with a child, three offences of taking indecent photographs and eight of making indecent photographs.He was finally caught after sending suggestive messages to a boy in the Humberside area who he had met at a camp while working with the Boys' Brigade, a Christian youth movement.

He has now been given and additional four years after being found guilty at Leeds Crown Court of committing non-recent sexual offences against two young boys between 2000 and 2004.

He was also made subject to five years extended licence and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The sentencing came after Holland was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of indecent assault against two victims, then aged under 16.The abuse was reported to West Yorkshire Police in 2020 when the victims came forward as adults.

Det Con Paul Campbell, who led the investigation, said: “The conviction and sentencing of Holland today represents justice for both victims who have shown real bravery in coming forwards and reporting the offending Holland committed against them.

“One of the victims was living in Sweden at the time the report was made but through co-operation with policing colleagues there, arrangements were made for me to speak to him in that country.

“This case truly demonstrates that no matter when offending took place, or even if the victim is no longer living in the UK, we will make every effort to investigate all reports made to us.

“It also shows that even if someone has been convicted of offences, it is never too late to come forwards and report what has taken place."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.