The historic road bridge at Stamford Bridge has reopened two weeks ahead of schedule following repair work.

The single-track bridge - which is the main route between Driffield and York - reopened on Friday after being closed for eight weeks.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council says it invested £350,000 in repairing the Grade II listed bridge and improving road safety, following years of damage caused by vehicles.

The stonework on the bridge has been repaired, with additional safety measures like bollards also installed. Credit: East Riding of Yorkshire Council

Built in 1727, the 80m-long bridge over the River Derwent has been struck in several traffic accidents in recent years, causing severe damage to the stone parapets.

Cllr Paul West said: “We know the closure has caused a big inconvenience to many people, but we had no option, we simply couldn’t carry out these repairs without doing it.

“But I know people will be delighted to see it open again. Thank you for bearing with us."

