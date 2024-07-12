Grade II listed Stamford Bridge reopens two weeks early following £350,000 repair scheme
The historic road bridge at Stamford Bridge has reopened two weeks ahead of schedule following repair work.
The single-track bridge - which is the main route between Driffield and York - reopened on Friday after being closed for eight weeks.
East Riding of Yorkshire Council says it invested £350,000 in repairing the Grade II listed bridge and improving road safety, following years of damage caused by vehicles.
Built in 1727, the 80m-long bridge over the River Derwent has been struck in several traffic accidents in recent years, causing severe damage to the stone parapets.
Cllr Paul West said: “We know the closure has caused a big inconvenience to many people, but we had no option, we simply couldn’t carry out these repairs without doing it.
“But I know people will be delighted to see it open again. Thank you for bearing with us."
