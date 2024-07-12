The National Crime Agency (NCA) says it has successfully disrupted an organised crime group suspected of using shipping to smuggle people into the UK illegally.

The Albanian-based group investigated by the NCA over a period of around a year utilised ships visiting smaller ports around the UK coast from near Europe.The NCA worked with partners including Border Force, Immigration Enforcement and Humberside Police to increase checks on vessels as they arrived.The first operation took place in August 2023, when five Albanian nationals were arrested for immigration offences by Humberside Police officers at Goole port.NCA investigators continued to gather intelligence, which led to another operation at Goole in June targeting the same cargo vessel.This time three people were arrested, including a 35-year-old Egyptian national who was the ship's captain, and the 40-year-old Albanian first mate.

Both were detained on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration and later bailed pending further enquiries, and all crew members on the boat were issued with notices refusing them entry to the UK.

An additional Albanian national, 31, who was on board but wasn't a member of crew was arrested for immigration offences and detained pending removal from the UK.The NCA then continued to focus on similar vessels operated by the same companies suspected of being under control of the group, boarding five of them as they arrived into Goole over the following weeks and carrying out additional checks.Senior investigating officer Carl Barrass said: "This investigation has successfully disrupted the activities of an organised crime group who were attempting to fly under the radar of law enforcement."By using smaller ports around the UK coastline they thought they could avoid border checks, but we have cut off that particular method for them."Tackling organised immigration crime is a priority for the NCA, and we are determined to use the full range of methods at our disposal to disrupt and dismantle people smuggling networks, preventing harm to those they exploit for profit."The NCA said it currently has more than 70 investigations ongoing into individuals in the top tier of organised immigration crime or human trafficking.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.