A paedophile who raped a five-year-old girl on multiple occasions has been jailed for 25 years.

Keiren Sutherland, 29, was found guilty of two counts of raping a girl under 13 and causing a child to watch a sexual act following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court in May earlier this year.

Sutherland had previously admitted three counts of making indecent photographs of a child after his phone was forensically examined by detectives, who found the images in a secure folder on his device.

Sutherland, of Warriston Place, Edinburgh, but who was living in Doncaster at the time and committed his crimes there, was given an initial 18-year sentence before a judge ordered he serve an extra seven years, deeming him a dangerous offender.

Det Con Dani Duncan-Blakley of South Yorkshire Police said: "Sutherland is a dangerous sexual predator who is now rightly where he belongs thanks to the courage of his young victim and her supportive family.

"She went through a very traumatic ordeal at a vulnerable and tender age, before bravely opening up to her family and then telling police what had happened.

"Without her testimony, Sutherland may have never been brought to justice and to add further insult, he made his victim and her relatives endure a trial in court but I am glad the jury saw through his lies and found him guilty of the offences he denied.

"This was a long and complex investigation and I am pleased we have been able to achieve this result for the victim and her family."

In addition to the prison sentence, Sutherland was also given a 20-year restraining order against his victim.

