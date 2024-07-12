Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jonathan Brown

The parents of a teacher who was murdered by her husband just days after their baby daughter's christening say their search for answers as to why he did it may never end.

It comes as previously unseen footage from police body-worn cameras and interviews from the investigation into Abi Fisher's death is released as part of a new ITVX documentary.

Abi was 29 years old when she went missing from her home in Castleford, West Yorkshire, in July 2022.

Her husband Matthew Fisher was later jailed for her murder.

"We had hoped [the documentary] would find out why he’s done it, and it hasn’t," Abi's mum Andrea said.

"That is one thing we’d like to know - why he has gone so far.

“It’s such a shock to us - his whole attitude, his whole persona. It was self-preservation. He didn’t care."

Abi's parents Andrea and Mick Richardson were interviewed as part of the episode of 'Social Media Murders', which was released last week.

Mick and Andrea Richardson are still to get the answers they want from Abi's murderer.

They now care for their granddaughter Sydney, who was born after three rounds of IVF treatment and was just six months-old when Abi was killed.

After murdering his wife, Fisher called police on July 9 to say that she had vanished.He posted a message on Facebook saying: "Has anyone seen Abi? If you have, can you please let me know or get her to give me a ring."

A huge search involving hundreds of friends, family, police, fellow teachers and the local community followed.

Her body was later found in woodland in Brierley in South Yorkshire. She had been strangled and beaten.

Police discovered his fingerprints on gaffer tape, and CCTV footage showed his car on the move during the time she was missing - when he claimed to be at home asleep.

Fisher later admitted murder and was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 15 years.

Newly-released footage shows the moment Fisher was arrested and denied all knowledge of Abi's whereabouts.

The video also shows Fisher immediately asking for a solicitor when he is told that his wife's body has been found.

“It just brought it all back," said Andrea. "It’s to see his attitude. Seeing him sat there with no emotion whatsoever.

"He’s not the person we knew or the person we thought he was."

Abi's parents say they hope the episode will help people to understand exactly who she was and what happened to her.

It is also hoped it will provide her daughter Sydney, who is two years old, with the facts of the case when she is old enough to understand it.

“The grandkids are our priority," said Mick. "The rest of the world can do what they want.

"We just do what we need to to ensure there’s some happiness brought back into their lives."

