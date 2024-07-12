Around 300 workers at a "colossally profitable" wind turbine manufacturing giant are being balloted for strike action over pay.

Unite the Union says the workers at Siemens Gamesa in Hull, who build 108-metre long wind turbine blades by hand, are angry at a four-and-a-half percent pay offer and an "opaque" incentive scheme.

The union says that since 2018, wages at the factory on the banks of the Humber estuary have dropped by almost 12 percent in real terms, due to below-RPI inflation pay rises and the "suppression of wages" through a performance-related bonus scheme.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Siemens is a colossally profitable company, yet wages at its Hull factory have fallen in real terms year on year.

“The company is using the bonus scheme to suppress wages and the workforce have had enough.

"Unite does not accept attacks on our members’ jobs, pay and conditions and Siemens’ Hull workers have their union’s total backing.”

Unite says that Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE), which owns the factory, made £394million in profits over the last five years and paid out two dividends worth £226 million during the same period. It says SGRE’s revenue is expected to double in 2024 to £1.5billion, with pre-tax profits on course to hit £100million for the year.

The workers are being balloted for strike action until 24 July, with strikes set to be scheduled shortly after if members vote for it.

Unite regional co-ordinating officer Harriet Eisner said: “Siemens Gamesa is set to cause huge disruption to its clients, which are constructing vital offshore windfarms, due to its own greed.

"There is still time to avoid industrial action, but that requires an offer from the company that is acceptable to our members.”

Siemens Gamesa have been approached for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.