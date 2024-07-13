Controversial plans for two solar farms in Lincolnshire have been approved by the government.

The new secretary of state for energy Ed Miliband gave the go-ahead for the 2,000 acre Mallard Pass project, as well as the Gate Burton project, on Friday.

It's hoped the farms would power hundreds of thousands of homes.

More than 3,000 people signed a petition opposing the Mallard Pass scheme - arguing it would take up prime farmland.

However, the government said any harm caused by the solar farm would be outweighed by the benefits.

The Mallard Pass farm, at Essendine, near Stamford, will be more than four miles end to end and would operate for up to 60 years.

Conservative MP for Rutland and Stamford, Alicia Kearns, who led opposition to the project, said she was "utterly appalled" by the decision.

Writing on social media, she said: "I am utterly appalled that less than one week into his role, Ed Miliband has approved the Mallard Pass Solar Plant for construction."

Mrs Kearns also said the loss of farming land threatened the UK's food security and questioned whether Mr Miliband had "engaged with the detail" or read all the documentation.

However, in a letter setting out the decision the deputy director for energy infrastructure planning David Wagstaff said Mr Miliband had considered all representations, including the MP's.

He said: "The secretary of state has considered the overall planning balance and has concluded that the public benefits associated with the proposed development outweigh the harm identified, and that development consent should therefore be granted."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.