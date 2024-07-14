Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) bosses have shown their support for England ahead of the Euro 2024 final.

Fans across the country are gearing up for the match against Spain, which could see the England men's side lift a major trophy for the first time since 1966.

LBA have joined the rest of the country in wishing the Three Lions good luck with an 'it's coming home' flight message.

It has listed what appears to be a fake flight, numbered 3L10N5, scheduled to arrive from Berlin's Brandenburg airport at 8pm on 14 July.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.