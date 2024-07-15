Police searching a river for a missing man have found a body.

Nathan Stanley, 36, was fishing with a friend before he went into the River Aire in Knottingley, on Wednesday, 10 July.

Underwater search and mountain rescue teams had been carrying out searches since he went missing.

West Yorkshire Police said the body of a man had been found and Mr Stanley's family had been informed.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

