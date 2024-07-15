A labourer from Doncaster who live-streamed himself stabbing a man on Facebook has been jailed.

Liam Robinson attacked his victim, who was completing work at his house, with a knife at around 7pm on 19 December, 2023.

The 31-year-old then threatened to stab his victim in the face while live-streaming the attack online.

Officers received an anonymous report and 14 minutes later arrived at Robinson's address in the Moorends area, where he was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Robinson was escorted to hospital and spat at a police officer during the journey.

The victim of the attack was found the next day, safe and well.

Det Con Jack Goodall said: "Robinson subjected his victim to a brutal assault which he then live-streamed to people through his Facebook account.

"This was a cruel and humiliating act which only served to add to the physical punishment he inflicted on the victim.

"Robinson also showed further despicable behaviour by attacking a custody officer who was escorting him to hospital so he could receive treatment."

Robinson, of Kirkhouse Green Road, pleaded guilty to wounding or inflicting grievous bodily harm and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

He was jailed for two years at Sheffield Crown Court after also being sentenced for dangerous driving.

