A man has been arrested after a quad bike was driven into a police officer in Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police received multiple reports of off-road bikes being driven dangerously in the city at the weekend.

On Sunday, 14 July, officers were called to Harold Lodge Park after a group of males were reported to be speeding in the area.

They used a stinger on Tong Street officers after bikes failed to stop for police.

One of the bikes was then driven directly into an officer, causing a leg injury.

A 27-year-old man, from Huddersfield, was arrested on suspicion of driving while on drugs and causing grievous bodily harm.

