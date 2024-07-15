Residents were told to keep windows and doors closed after a large fire at an industrial unit in East Yorkshire.

Firefighters were called after the incident broke out in Patrington just after 9am on Monday, 15 July.

It is thought the site is an industrial waste business.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service said "five engines and a number of specialist appliances" were at the scene and they were "making good progress" in tackling the blaze.

The building was gutted by the fire. Credit: Humberside Fire and Rescue Service

Smoke could be seen for miles, drifting towards Ottringham and Keyingham.

The A1033 Withernsea Road was closed in both directions from Guardians Road to Winestead Lane but later reopened.

